Biggest challenge is implementing budget: Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed

Budget

TBS Report
09 June, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 08:48 pm

Related News

Biggest challenge is implementing budget: Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed

TBS Report
09 June, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 08:48 pm
Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

Implementing the budget is the biggest challenge, said Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, former governor of Bangladesh Bank. 

There are still limitations in financial management activities, said the former BB governor while adding that proper use of government funds needs to be ensured. 

"We have to ensure efficiency, competence and accountability of government officials. Besides, implementation [of the budget] will be difficult if there is no good governance in bank management", said Dr Saleh.

Referring to progress of projects he said, 5-year projects require 10 years to be completed, 10-year projects take 15 years, which increases the cost of the project and causes waste of money. These have to be fixed, says Dr Saleh.

However, it is not possible to implement everything in the budget of one year. So, plans must be undertaken on the basis of importance and implemented accordingly, he added.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal while placing the budget at the parliament on Thursday said the Bangladesh Bank will carry out a feasibility study on the possibility of introducing digital currency as an alternative to Crypto Currency in Bangladesh.

Criticising the finance minister's remarks on cryptocurrency, he said it was not a matter of budget discussion. 

"Here he could have said that he would integrate the monetary policy of Bangladesh Bank with the revenue policy. That was important", said the former central bank governor.

Economy / Top News

Budget 2022-23 / cryptocurrency / budget implementation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s statements against the most respected figure in Islam caused an immediate upheaval among the Muslim majority countries

A collective outcry in defense of Islam’s Prophet. What about India’s Muslims?

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Enforced disappearance, a Pakistani court ruling and us 

10h | Panorama
Photo caption: Banga Bazar interpreters assist foreign buyers who visit the market and help them bargain with shop owners. TBS illustration 

The Banga Bazar interpreters who speak half a dozen languages 

12h | Panorama
A member of the team double Expresso Shot explains to a stall visitor their project. Photo: Courtesy

From improving vaccination to identifying refugees, Bangladeshi youth come up with innovative use of blockchain

10h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How will farms be in the future?

How will farms be in the future?

49m | Videos
What is budget?

What is budget?

49m | Videos
Tax beneficiaries in the proposed budget

Tax beneficiaries in the proposed budget

1h | Videos
Whom will the tax structure hurt?

Whom will the tax structure hurt?

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble