AmCham urges collaborative measures to tackle inflation, boost GDP growth

Budget

UNB
11 June, 2024, 09:55 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 09:58 am

Related News

AmCham urges collaborative measures to tackle inflation, boost GDP growth

AmCham recommended prioritising foreign exchange reserve, alternatives to increase export revenue, adjustment of the tax-free threshold, tax and VAT policy, social safety nets, duties on EPZ and Hitech parks, renewable energy to offload existing supply chain, reducing per capita liability, focused project on climate vulnerability

UNB
11 June, 2024, 09:55 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 09:58 am
AmCham urges collaborative measures to tackle inflation, boost GDP growth

The government, policymakers, and the central bank must work together to implement effective measures to control inflation and mitigate its impact to maintain promising GDP growth, according to the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham).

AmCham held a "Post-Budget Panel Discussion" on Monday (10 June) at the Sheraton Hotel in Dhaka.

"We believe the budget formulation and implementation should be handled by separate entities to maintain the sanctity and address the key challenges that include declining foreign exchange reserves, the balance of payment deficit, energy sector demand-supply imbalances and the struggling banking sector," was the message broadly communicated by AmCham Bangladesh, whose primary objective is to promote trade and investment between their country and the United States.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Addressing these requires a holistic approach, including monetary policy adjustment, fiscal discipline, FDI and export promotion, and fostering long-term structural changes through stakeholder engagement, they said.

AmCham recommended prioritising the following matters: foreign exchange reserve, alternatives to increase export revenue, adjustment of the tax-free threshold, tax and VAT policy, social safety nets, duties on EPZ and Hitech parks, renewable energy to offload existing supply chain, reducing per capita liability, focused project on climate vulnerability.

Dr. M. Masrur Reaz, Chairman of Policy Exchange of Bangladesh presented the brief overview on the FY 2024-25 budget.   Mahbubul Alam, President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) attended the discussion as the chief guest.

Dr. Muhammad Abdul Mazid, Former Chairman of National Board of Revenue (NBR), Nihad Kabir, Former President of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Ashraf Ahmed President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI), Md. Moinul Huq, AmCham Executive Committee Member & Citi Country Officer, Bangladesh, Citibank, N.A. and Reaz Islam, Chief Executive Officer of L-R Global
Bangladesh Asset Management Company Limited partook as the designated panelist.

Economy / Top News

American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) / Budget Reaction / Bangladesh National Budget 2024-2025

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A 2D art for mobile game by Tariq Saifullah

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

1h | Panorama
Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Blind Shariful of Chattogram University is now inspiration of everyone

Blind Shariful of Chattogram University is now inspiration of everyone

2h | Videos
Some Chinese nationals are involved in crimes such as money from online gambling and human trafficking

Some Chinese nationals are involved in crimes such as money from online gambling and human trafficking

13h | Videos
Europe-America caught in the Putin regime

Europe-America caught in the Putin regime

1h | Videos
Economic crisis is bypassed in Budget - Citizen Platform

Economic crisis is bypassed in Budget - Citizen Platform

14h | Videos