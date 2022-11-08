BTMA urges govt to discourage yarn import

Economy

Reyad Hossain
08 November, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 10:16 pm

Related News

BTMA urges govt to discourage yarn import

Entrepreneurs in the textile sector say that this will save local textile mills from huge losses

Reyad Hossain
08 November, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 10:16 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) has urged the government to discourage yarn imports amid the ongoing dollar crisis as the local spinning mill owners have huge stockpiles due to a decline in demand.

On Tuesday, the organisation sent a letter to the Bangladesh Bank in this regard, saying the step would open a way to sell the stockpiled yarn.

The letter requested the BB governor to take initiatives to discourage imports against back-to-back letters of credit (LC) to save dollars.

Entrepreneurs in the textile sector say that this will save local textile mills from huge losses.

Md Fazlul Hoque, vice president of BTMA, told The Business Standard, "We have enough yarns. If we import yarn from abroad, it will cost dollars. That is why we have requested to discourage imports. The government can fix the price of local yarns."

However, entrepreneurs in the garment sector, the main buyers of yarn, say that if there is an opportunity to import yarn at a cheap rate, it should not be stopped.

Mohammad Hatem, executive president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), said, "Local traders will have a monopoly business if the government takes action to discourage yarn import. We observed this in times of crisis in the past."

"However, we can take yarn from the local sources if the government fixes the price. But the price should not be more than 10 cents higher than the imported yarn," he added.

The BTMA has also opposed the BKMEA's demand to the Bangladesh Bank for making taka the currency of local back to back LCs in case of the dollar.

In the same letter, the organisation said that the BKMEA's demand would not play any role in dealing with the dollar crisis, but will create more problems in managing the import and export trade.

BTMA Vice President Md Fazlul Hoque said, "Since we import raw material (cotton) in dollars, back to back LCs should also be opened in dollars."

However, Mohammad Hatem, executive president of BKMEA, said that opening back to back LCs in dollars would reduce the excessive profit of the banks.

Meanwhile, some of the textile mill owners say that there is no problem in opening back to back LCs in taka.

One entrepreneur, on condition of anonymity, told The Business Standard that except the dollars needed for cotton import, the remaining payment could be done in taka. "Opening back to back LCs in taka could release the pressure on the dollar."

Top News

Yarn Import / BTMA / LC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anti-abortion demonstrators celebrate outside the US Supreme Court the day after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women&#039;s Health Organisation abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, in Washington, US, 25 June, 2022. Photo: Reuters

US midterms: Future of elections could be at stake

12h | Panorama
Zia Uddin surfed through the pest-cleaning industry for a decade before opening his own company Noha Pest Control Service in 2019. Currently, there are more than 50 pest control service companies in the capital. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The surprising science and commerce of pest control

15h | Panorama
Behind the idea of creating Ananta Terraces within Dhaka lies the ambition to give its dwellers an elite address. Photo: Courtesy

Ananta Terraces: Why build a building, when you can build an entire city?

15h | Habitat
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

Dr Iftekharuzzaman: Our concern is whether the IMF loan conditions will promote public interest or not

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ICRC, CRP empowering physically challenged through sports

ICRC, CRP empowering physically challenged through sports

7h | Videos
Republicans target big midterm triumph

Republicans target big midterm triumph

9h | Videos
ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

1d | Videos
Padma Studio: Then and now

Padma Studio: Then and now

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation