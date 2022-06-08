BSEC okays draft prospectus of Blue-Wealth Fund

Custodial signing agreement between Blue-Wealth Assets Limited, sponsor of the fund and Brac Bank. File Photo

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) approved the draft prospectus of Blue-Wealth 1st Balanced Fund, an open-ended mutual fund.

On Wednesday, the commission approved the prospectus at its 826th meeting.

According to the BSEC, the primary target size of the fund is Tk25 crore.

The sponsor, Blue-Wealth Assets Limited, will provide Tk2.5 crore of that amount, and the remaining Tk22.5 crore will be raised by selling mutual fund units to investors at a face value of Tk10 each.

Sandhani Asset Management Limited is the trustee, while Brac Bank Ltd is the custodian of the fund.

As the asset manager, Blue-Wealth Assets Limited will focus on mid-and large-cap stocks, with capital protection getting high priority.

Open-ended mutual funds have no mandatory endpoint, and according to current regulations, their units are not listed with stock exchanges.

As such, investors buy and sell open-ended fund units based on current asset value from the asset manager's office or through authorised agents.