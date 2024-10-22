BSEC holds meeting with new CSE board

BSEC holds meeting with new CSE board

BSEC Chairman Khandaker Rashed Maksud highlighted that the collective goal is to make the capital market the cornerstone of the country's economy and a key source of long-term financing

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 09:55 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 10:00 am
A meeting between BSEC and CSE represntatives, October 22, 2024. Photo: TBS
A meeting between BSEC and CSE represntatives, October 22, 2024. Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) top officials, during their visit to the Chittagong Stock Exchange's (CSE) head office in Chattogram on Monday had a meeting with the bourse's newly appointed board and top officials.

BSEC Chairman Khandaker Rashed Maksud highlighted that the collective goal is to make the capital market the cornerstone of the country's economy and a key source of long-term financing.

He also emphasised that building a prosperous and successful capital market will require collaborative efforts from all stakeholders, alongside BSEC.

Addressing the existing challenges, he noted that reforms are essential, though they may take time. He reiterated that the process of reform cannot be done in isolation, and that BSEC is gathering feedback from all stakeholders to implement these reforms systematically within the legal framework.

During the meeting, CSE made a detailed presentation outlining the current state of the stock exchange, including its infrastructure, workforce, and activities.

The presentation also covered the future prospects, challenges, and necessary actions for further growth. Following the presentation, a wide-ranging discussion took place on several key topics related to the capital market, including the commodity exchange, commodity derivatives, and necessary reforms.

BSEC Commissioners Mohammad Mohsin Chowdhury, Md Ali Akbar, Farzana Lalarukh, along with other BSEC officials, attended the session. CSE was represented by its newly appointed Chairman AKM Habibur Rahman, Managing Director M Shaifur Rahman Mazumder, and other senior executives.

Additionally, a separate meeting was held between BSEC and CSE's stakeholder companies and local partners.

During this meeting, stakeholder representatives shared their views and expressed their hope for a strong and thriving capital market in the future. Topics such as ensuring market governance, boosting investor confidence, public issue regulations, and margin rule reforms were discussed.

 

Bangladesh

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) / Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)

