Bscic's 5-day entrepreneur fair for CMSMEs starts in city

A entrepreneur fair showcasing the diverse products of cottage, micro, small, and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) is underway in the capital's Motijheel area.

Customers can explore and purchase a wide array of handcrafted goods, including exquisite nakshikantha embroidery, jute products, stylish boutiques, intricate jewelry, durable leather goods, wholesome organic food items, innovative electronics, pure honey, and much more from 50 stalls.

The five-day fair, arranged by the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (Bscic), kicked off on Monday at Bscic Bhaban, reads a press release.

Md Abdul Matin, director of marketing, Design, and Crafts, Md Alamgir Hossain, regional director of Bscic, Dhaka, Akhil Ranjan Tarafdar, general manager (Marketing) of Bscic along with its senior officials were present at the inaugural ceremony.

Accompanied by senior officials, the top Bscic officials took the opportunity to visit various stalls and engage in meaningful conversations with the participating entrepreneurs.

The fair remains open to the public from 9 am to 8 pm daily, offering ample opportunities for visitors to discover and support the endeavors of local CMSMEs.

The event will continue until Thursday, providing a platform for entrepreneurs who have undergone Bscic training for making handicrafts and cottage industry products.