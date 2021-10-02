BPC faces Tk16cr damage as oil tanker hits jetty

Economy

TBS Report
02 October, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 12:30 pm

Related News

BPC faces Tk16cr damage as oil tanker hits jetty

A probe committee says the anchoring system for mooring the ship was not working properly

TBS Report
02 October, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 12:30 pm
Grand Ace 8. Photo: Collected
Grand Ace 8. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) sustained a Tk16 crore damage as Indonesian oil tanker MT Grand Ace-8 collided with an oil unloading jetty in Chattogram on Thursday, said officials.

After an inquiry, a BPC committee said the accident occurred as the ship's anchoring system was not working properly, which the committee termed "unusual".

The vessel belongs to PT Bumi Siak Pusako Zapin (BSP), Indonesia while M/S Pride Shipping Lines was the shipping agent. It entered the River Karnaphuli with 35,074 tonnes of diesel that was loaded from Malaysia and Thailand.

After lightering around 7,700 tonnes of diesel to smaller vessels, the tanker went for berthing to Dolphin Jetty-5.

During the mooring, it hit the jetty and severely damaged the steel structure, pipeline and cone-shaped rubber fender. The jetty is owned by Meghna Petroleum Limited, a subsidiary of the BPC.

Syed Mehdi Hasan, director (operations & planning) at the BPC, said they were taking necessary steps to get the compensation.

"We have already informed the ship owner about the amount," he said.

Dolphin Jetty-5 was designed and built by Gammon India Limited and commissioned in 2004 with a 20-year predicted lifespan.

Since the commissioning, some 885 ships have anchored to the jetty. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) / Chattogram Port

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

1d | Videos
No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

1d | Videos
Where does all the plastic waste go?

Where does all the plastic waste go?

1d | Videos
Bubly talks about “Chokh”

Bubly talks about “Chokh”

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

4
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec