BMET announces digitisation of immigration sector

The Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) has started providing services to the immigration sector by digitising four services including the recruitment process.

This service is being provided through the "Ami Probashi" app in order to make the service easier for those travelling abroad.

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad inaugurated the services at a hotel in the capital on Thursday (27 October).

This initiative has been taken to make the recruitment process transparent and service easier. It will save time and money of an aspiring immigration worker, experts said.

Expat minister Imran Ahmad said, "As big as the digitisation of BMET's services sounds, I think its impact will be greater in the immigration sector. Digitisation of the process will definitely help the aspiring workers."

According to a press release of the expat ministry, the final step for expatriate workers is obtaining the immigration clearance issued by Bureau of Manpower and Employment (BMET), which will now be done digitally.

Now an expatriate worker can apply for clearance and receive the BMET smart card online in less time, less money and without any hassle.