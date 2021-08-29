BKMEA creates executive president post

Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) has created a new post of executive president.

The knitwear organisation also extended its director post to 35 from 26. At the same time, the posts of the vice president are also increased to five from four.

The decisions were taken at an especial general meeting (EGM) of BKMEA on Saturday night at the Cooperative Bank building in Chashara, Narayanganj.

BKMEA President AKM Selim Osman presided over the meeting, which was attended by more than 300 members.

Meeting sources said BKMEA has announced that they want to create an executive president post for its current vice president Mohammad Hatem.

However, on 18 August, the BKMEA has announced the election schedule for the BKMEA board of the 2021-23 term. The polls are scheduled to be held on 12 November.

Narayanganj-5 constituency Member of Parliament Selim Osman has been serving as the president of BKMEA since 20 September, 2010. The association has not been electing a leader by popular vote.

BKMEA sources said the extended posts of executive president, vice-president and directors has been approved in the EGM. As per rules, it should be incorporated in the memorandum at the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies through the Ministry of Commerce.

The BKMEA Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held at 8pm immediately after the EGM. The AGM has approved the BKMEA audited financial report for 2020-21 without any objection.

