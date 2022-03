Representation of the virtual currency Bitcoin is seen on a motherboard in this picture illustration taken April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Bitcoin surged 4.41% to $46,499.29 at 22:07 GMT on Sunday, adding $1,963.64 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 41.1% from the year's low of $32,950.72 on 24 January.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, surged 3.92% to $3,270.67 on Sunday, adding $123.45 to its previous close.