Bida’s OSS portal adds two services

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 07:35 pm

With the two new services, 58 investment services of 19 institutions will be available on the OSS portal

The one-stop-service (OSS) portal of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida), aiming to ease service delivery for investors both local and international, has added two more services.

The Dhaka North City Corporation will provide trade licences, and state-owned Sonali Bank will extend account opening services, on the OSS portal.

"Bida is working towards providing maximum investment services to investors. We already host 56 services of 18 companies," said Mohsina Yasmin, an executive member of the country's apex investment promotion agency, at a function at its Agargaon office on Wednesday to introduce the new services.

With the two new services, 58 investment services of 19 institutions will be available on the OSS portal, she added.

"Now recipients also need to be made aware of the services," said Mohsina Yasmin, adding that investors will no longer need to go to different offices and can avail the services very easily from their homes.

Although there are some charges for the services now, they will be available for free after two or three years, she added.

Md Abdul Hamid Mian, chief revenue officer for the Dhaka North City Corporation, said from now on investors can easily obtain a trade licence from the corporation, paying a government fee on the OSS without going to its offices.

Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan, chief executive officer and managing director of Sonali Bank Ltd, and Avijit Chowdhury, an executive member of Bida, also spoke on the occasion.

