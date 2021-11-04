BIDA organises training on workplace safety in Ctg 

Bangladesh Investment Development Board (Bida) held a training session on workplace safety at the World Trade Centre this morning.

BIDA Director General M Yessin presided over the programme while M Kamrul Hasan, Divisional Commissioner addressed the function as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Nasir Uddin Ahmed, Director General of Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (Dife); M Mahbubul Alam, President of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI); Sayd Nazrul Islam, First vice President of BGMEA; and Gazi M Shahidullah, director of BKMEA were present as special guests.

Integrated inspection teams led by the Bangladesh Investment Development Board (BIDA) and the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (Dife) will inspect 550 factories and establishments in Chattogram starting from this month.

Each team has representatives from 13 organisations – district administration, Dife, Fire Service, the Department of Environment, the Office of the Chief Inspector of Boilers, power and gas distribution companies, the Explosives Department, the Public Works Department, the Department of Architecture, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries, and Bida.