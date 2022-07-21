Bida conserving power even before govt directive, says executive chairman 

TBS Report 
21 July, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 01:18 pm

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam has said the organisation took steps to conserve power even before the government's decision. 

"We are monitoring to ensure that electricity usage is off when rooms are not occupied. Light entrance from outside has been incorporated with interior design in some rooms, especially my floor," he told The Business Standard Thursday (21 July). 

"Following the meeting on reducing electricity consumption by 25%, I noticed that even lights in my office were turned off" 

Md Sirazul Islam said the government undertook such austerity measures in public offices to urge the private companies to do the same. 

"It's a global issue. Gas price has increased by over 100%. Some steps must be taken to control it. It should be done not only in government offices but also in private offices. Even at the individual level, we should be cost-effective in the interest of the country," he told TBS. 

The organisation also instructed employees to reduce the use of cars. 

"Secretaries have been asked to find ways to cut costs. They will certainly see to that."

The Bida Executive Chairman assured that it will save 25% electricity as per the government's directive. 

