BGMEA seeks high commission’s support to boost RMG exports to Canada

TBS Report
19 September, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2021, 07:52 pm

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has requested support from Bangladesh High Commission in Canada in increasing RMG exports to the country.

The BGMEA boss made the plea during a courtesy call on Dr Khalilur Rahman, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Canada, in Ottawa on 14 September.

Faruque Hassan shared the future priorities of the apparel industry including diversification in products, especially increased focus on non-cotton and high-end product segments and innovation in product development and process optimisation.

He also requested the envoy to project the positive stories of Bangladesh's apparel industry especially the sector's remarkable progress in the areas of workplace safety, social and environmental sustainability and workers' wellbeing.

The BGMEA president laid emphasis on the efforts and role of the High Commission in Canada in securing the continuation of trade benefits for Bangladesh.

