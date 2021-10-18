BGMEA for expediting development projects at Chattogram Port

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has urged the government to expedite implementation of the development projects taken to further enhance capacity and improve the port facilities.

A BGMEA delegation led by its president Faruque Hassan put forward the request at a meeting with State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury at the secretariat on Monday, said a press release.

The BGMEA president laid emphasis on continuing efforts for enhancing capacity and efficiency of the port to meet the increased demand for exports and imports through it.

The economy of Bangladesh is expanding, hence imports-exports of the country are also growing, he added.

Faruque Hassan also called for further improved services and facilities in the land ports of the country to accelerate export-import activities.

The leaders of BGMEA thanked the government for taking all the steps that have led to smooth functioning in the Chattogram Port.

Former BGMEA President MdSiddiqur Rahman, incumbent First Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam and Senior Vice President SM Mannan (Kochi) were present in the meeting.