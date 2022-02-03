BFIU seeks bank statements of 30 e-commerce companies

Economy

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 08:42 pm

BFIU seeks bank statements of 30 e-commerce companies

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 08:42 pm
BFIU seeks bank statements of 30 e-commerce companies

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has summoned the bank statements of 30 e-commerce companies including Daraj, Evaly, Alesha Mart and e-Orange.

The BFIU, a wing of the central bank, issued a letter on Wednesday asking banks to provide the e-commerce companies' account updates including their transactions.

The letter has also provided a form to send the information.

Besides, the companies have been asked to provide the bank's branch name, account name, number, type and date of opening, total deposit and withdrawal and current status of the bank.

The BFIU has asked the banks to report whether the accounts it summoned earlier and frozen are active or closed.

The e-commerce companies are: Q Coom, Aladdin's Lamp, Boom Boom, Priyoshop, Dhamaka Shopping, Sirajganj Shop, Adian Mart, Walmart, Needs, Dalal Plus, 24 Ticketi, Thole, We Com, Infinity Marketing, Anand Bazar, Akash Nil. Bright Hash, Annex World Wide, Amar Bazzar, Astar Protik, Bangladesh Deal, Bari Dukan.com, Sreshdo.com, Ames BD, Nirapad and Alif World.

