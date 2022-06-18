BFIU freezes Tk866 cr in ten months to check laundering

Economy

TBS Report
18 June, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 07:12 pm

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has seized Tk866 crore against nine cases under investigation in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year (2021-2022) in a bid to curb money laundering and terrorism financing. 

BFIU presented the data at a seminar on "20 years of prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing activities in Bangladesh" held in the capital on Saturday (18 June).

In the previous (2020-21) financial year, the amount of money seized against seven cases was Tk38.38 crore. 

So far Tk1,333 crore has been seized against 63 cases under investigation in the last five years.

The BFIU is the central agency of Bangladesh responsible for combating money laundering and terrorist financing by analysing suspicious transaction reports and information.

Out of the amount seized by BFIU, Tk27 crore has been deposited in the government treasury up to April of the current financial year.

Besides, the government has received Tk1,273 crore in the last five fiscal years.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir was present at the seminar as the chief guest with BFIU Head Masud Biswas in the chair. 

Among the special guests were ABB Chairman Selim RF Hossain, Secretary at the Financial Institutions Division Mohammad Salim Ullah, and several senior officials of BFIU.

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU)

