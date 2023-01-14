Beza workshop on developing 22,000 human resources for EZs Sunday

Jahir Rayhan
14 January, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 10:57 pm

About 22,000 workers will be trained and made employable under the Prid project

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) is organising the first workshop on the 22,000 human resources development under the Private Investment and Digital Entrepreneurship project (Prid) in the capital on Sunday.

Beza Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun told The Business Standard that a skill development training centre will be set up in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar, the biggest economic zone. All the workers who want to work in the economic zones will be trained in that centre. 

About 22,000 workers will be trained and made employable under the Prid project.

The World Bank has been providing a loan of Tk4,347 crore for the Private Investment and Digital Entrepreneurship project at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar. Human resource development is a part of the project with an estimated cost of around Tk127 crore. The project started in 2021 with a duration till 2025.

In the Sunday's workshop, representatives of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza), Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida), National Skills Development Authority (Nsda) and other organisations will be present.

The objective of the Prid project is to promote private investment, job creation and environmental sustainability.

According to Beza sources, the training will be job-oriented. Demands will be sought from the entrepreneurs and training will be provided according to the type of workers they need. As a result, those who will receive the training will get jobs.

In the workshop, discussion will be held on how the training will be conducted. Beza believes that the suggestions of the participants will make a significant contribution to the management and implementation of this project.

Nasreen Afroz, executive chairman of NSDA told TBS that NSDA will coordinate and provide the trained manpower needed in the economic zones. All kinds of skill-related training, especially coordination responsibility of the training up to 360 hours will be taken by the NSDA.

"We have 360 training institutes registered with us for the skill development training centre," she said.

Beza will notify later on how to apply for training under the Prid project.

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited has been setting up a modern paint manufacturing factory at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar.

Appreciating such a project, Berger Paints Managing Director Rupali Chowdhury told TBS that they welcome any skill development initiative.

"Now a survey would be good. Then we will understand what kind of skilled workers we need in any sector," she said.

The country's largest industrial city, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN), is being constructed in an area of 30,000 acres of land in Mirsarai and Sitakunda upazilas of Chattogram and Sonagazi upazila of Feni .

The Beza is working toward establishing 100 economic zones across the country by 2030.

The goal is to create employment for one crore people. The Beza also expects to produce and export products worth $40 billion annually in and from these economic zones.
 

 

BEZA

