Best 10 Profiles 2022

08 February, 2022

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director by Sharier Khan & Abbas Uddin Noyon

From the business of bidi and stocked goods, Akij is now a company worth Tk14,000 crore with 35 companies under the group, of which more than 30 are operational.

Sheikh Bashir Uddin has been the managing director of Akij Group for over 15 years.

19 March, 2022

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name by Ahmed Hasam Rabbi

Soon after the Liberation War, Mohammed Idris Ahmed, a Dhaka University graduate, set up a general store named "Ahmed Trading" to sell a variety of daily necessity products.

27 March, 2022

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy by Mubin S Khan

A global expert on entrepreneurship and innovation, Iqbal has taught both at MIT and Harvard. But he is best known for founding a company 25 years back that revolutionised the Bangladeshi economy - Grameenphone.

05 April, 2022

Siddique-e-Rabbani: the physics professor and his patent-free medical inventions for the global south by Masum Billah

Back in the 1980s when Professor Siddique-e-Rabbani began to invent inexpensive alternatives to highly expensive medical equipment for poor countries like Bangladesh, the usage of the word 'startup' to describe a 'budding company' had just been started by the Forbes magazine.

10 April, 2022

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home by Sharier Khan and Inam Ahmed

Kihak Sung is what he is today, an apparel Mogul in Asia because he follows his life's philosophy closely.

12 September, 2022

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC's food delivery industry by Nusmila Lohani

When 25-year-old Nabeel Alamgir became the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Bareburger New York in 2015, he had "the same itch."

26 September, 2022

Visual representation is important to control our own narrative: Bangladeshi-born Pulitzer winner Fahmida Azim by Promila Kanya

In 2001, at the age of six, Fahmida Azim left Bangladesh and went to live in the United States with her family.

20 October, 2022

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland by Miraz Hossain

After an orientation event at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw in Poland, a group of students went into a restaurant nearby to please their hungry tummies. They were confused to see a lookalike of their college director and founder serving them as a waiter! To their surprise, they learnt it was indeed their director, Hussin Alam.

11 November, 2022

A Kushtia man builds a $4b pharma in US with promises of cheap Covid treatment by Mubin S Khan & Masum Billah

It is 9pm, 27 October. The marketing team members were the last one to leave the Tevogen Bio headquarters in Warren, New Jersey, and right now, Dr Ryan Saadi, the founder chair and CEO of the biotech company is the only one working at the sprawling, empty office. Even though he lives just five kilometres away, Dr Saadi is unlikely to leave before 3am.

08 December, 2022

How Sanjida's fight against child marriage placed her on BBC 100 Women list by Ariful Islam Mithu

On an April morning in 2014, Sanjida Islam Choya, an eighth-grade student of Nandail Pilot Girls High School, was doing chores at her home in Nandail in Mymensingh. Three school students rushed to Sanjida and informed her that the parents of Jui, a ninth-grade student, arranged a marriage.