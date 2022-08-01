Bepza Economic Zone gets $28M in foreign investment 

M/s Nova Intima Limited, a Hong Kong-British Virgin Island owned ladies undergarments manufacturing company, will invest $28 million in BEPZA Economic Zone (BEPZA EZ).

Eleven companies including M/s Nova Intima have signed agreements with BEPZA to establish industries in BEPZA EZ with an investment of $243.71 million in total, according to a Bepza release issued on Monday (1 August).

In presence of Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, the Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA); Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA; and Vijay Uttam, Managing Director of Nova Intima Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka.

M/s Nova Intima Limited will produce annually 60 million units of ladies undergarments and fabrics and accessories for producing those undergarments. Around 5,625 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities in this factory.

Mentionable, there are two other companies in Chattogram and Karnaphuli EPZ under the same owner who have invested about $22 million for producing ladies undergarments. Around 6,000 Bangladeshi nationals are working in these factories.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam and Project Director of BEPZA EZ Hafizur Rahman were present during the agreement signing ceremony.