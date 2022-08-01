Bepza Economic Zone gets $28M in foreign investment 

Economy

TBS Report
01 August, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 04:22 pm

Related News

Bepza Economic Zone gets $28M in foreign investment 

TBS Report
01 August, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 04:22 pm
Bepza Economic Zone gets $28M in foreign investment 

M/s Nova Intima Limited, a Hong Kong-British Virgin Island owned ladies undergarments manufacturing company, will invest $28 million in BEPZA Economic Zone (BEPZA EZ). 

Eleven companies including M/s Nova Intima have signed agreements with BEPZA to establish industries in BEPZA EZ with an investment of $243.71 million in total, according to a Bepza release issued on Monday (1 August).

In presence of Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, the Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA); Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA; and Vijay Uttam, Managing Director of Nova Intima Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka.

M/s Nova Intima Limited will produce annually 60 million units of ladies undergarments and fabrics and accessories for producing those undergarments. Around 5,625 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities in this factory.

Mentionable, there are two other companies in Chattogram and Karnaphuli EPZ under the same owner who have invested about $22 million for producing ladies undergarments. Around 6,000 Bangladeshi nationals are working in these factories.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam and Project Director of BEPZA EZ Hafizur Rahman were present during the agreement signing ceremony.

Top News

Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEPZA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently, Dr Ferdous Ara Chowdhury has almost 2,000 plants of fruits, flowers and vegetables spread out on her rooftop in Dhanmondi. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Short of funds, a promising rooftop farming training program wilts

6h | Panorama
Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

6h | Brands
Nothing Phone (1): Beauty in chaos from the most hyped tech company of the decade

Nothing Phone (1): Beauty in chaos from the most hyped tech company of the decade

7h | Brands
Single digit interest rates were supposed to increase investment. Did they really?

Single digit interest rates were supposed to increase investment. Did they really?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shoppers feel the heat of price hike

Shoppers feel the heat of price hike

23m | Videos
How widespread is the economic crisis in South Asia?

How widespread is the economic crisis in South Asia?

2h | Videos
Desert Rose plant costs around Tk1 lakh

Desert Rose plant costs around Tk1 lakh

8h | Videos
The only dance department of a public university is in Dhaka

The only dance department of a public university is in Dhaka

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT