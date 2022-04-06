BCCI, RAPID signs MOU for research collaboration

Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCCI) and Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote research collaboration between the two organisations.

The MOU was signed on Wednesday (6 April) aiming to foster timely and action-oriented research, evidence-based policy advocacy, and awareness building to promote Bangladesh-China trade and economic cooperation.

The partnership will boost the development process in Bangladesh while benefiting the private sector, reads a press release.

On behalf of BCCCI, Joint Secretary General Al Mamun Mridha signed the MoU, which was reciprocated by RAPID Executive Director Dr Mohammed Abu Eusuf on behalf of his organisation.