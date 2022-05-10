Bangladesh’s per capita income to increase by $233 by June: BBS

The per capita income of Bangladesh is going to increase by $233 (Tk20,180) within the next two months, according to the latest provisional estimate of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The per capita income is estimated to be $2,824 (Tk281,470) in this fiscal, and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is projected to grow by 7.5%.

The BBS released its provisional estimate at a press briefing held on Tuesday.

The new projections were made after reviewing the information obtained in the first 6-7 months of the fiscal year 2021-22.

According to the BBS provisional estimate, Agriculture sector is estimated to grow 2.2%, Industry sector 12.31% and Service sector was estimated to grow 8.72%.

The previous fiscal's GDP growth was 6.94% while Bangladesh's per capita income had increased to $2,591.