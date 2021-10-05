BB suspends payment gateway Foster's operations 

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has ordered to suspend all transactions and refund activities of Foster, a payment gateway for controversial e-commerce platform Qcoom, until further notice.

A higher official of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on Tuesday.

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Sunday arrested Qcoom owner Ripon Mia.

He was arrested following a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) with Paltan police station. The case was moved by one of his customers, informed DMP Additional Commissioner AKM Hafeez Akhter.

Law enforcers, through investigation, have found that Qcoom owes at least Tk250 crore to its customers.

Qcoom was recently mentioned in a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) list of e-commerce companies that reportedly swindled thousands of crores of taka from customers in the name of selling products, online investments, and e-loans on e-commerce platforms and social media.

CID Cyber Police Centre Additional Deputy Inspector General Kamrul Ahsan told TBS that they were conducting a shadow investigation into the incidents of deception with customers by e-commerce companies.

The other suspected e-commerce sites, eLoan, and gaming apps are - Evaly, ringID, Eorange, Dhamaka Shopping, Shirajganj Shop, Alesha Mart, Adyan Mart, Dalal Plus, SPC World Express, Aladin's Prodip, Boom Boom, Priyoshop, 24tkt, Needs, Nirapod Shop, Play & Win, Daraz, Tiktiki, Shop Up e-loans, Shadhin, Uthao Cash, RapidCash- Quick Online eLoans App, Shahoj Life & lively, e-Shop India and BD Like.

