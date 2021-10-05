BB suspends payment gateway Foster's operations 

Economy

TBS Report 
05 October, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 06:30 pm

Related News

BB suspends payment gateway Foster's operations 

TBS Report 
05 October, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 06:30 pm
BB suspends payment gateway Foster&#039;s operations 

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has ordered to suspend all transactions and refund activities of Foster, a payment gateway for controversial e-commerce platform Qcoom, until further notice.

A higher official of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on Tuesday.

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Sunday arrested Qcoom owner Ripon Mia.

He was arrested following a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) with Paltan police station. The case was moved by one of his customers, informed DMP Additional Commissioner AKM Hafeez Akhter.

Law enforcers, through investigation, have found that Qcoom owes at least Tk250 crore to its customers.

Qcoom was recently mentioned in a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) list of e-commerce companies that reportedly swindled thousands of crores of taka from customers in the name of selling products, online investments, and e-loans on e-commerce platforms and social media.

CID Cyber Police Centre Additional Deputy Inspector General Kamrul Ahsan told TBS that they were conducting a shadow investigation into the incidents of deception with customers by e-commerce companies.

The other suspected e-commerce sites, eLoan, and gaming apps are - Evaly, ringID, Eorange, Dhamaka Shopping, Shirajganj Shop, Alesha Mart, Adyan Mart, Dalal Plus, SPC World Express, Aladin's Prodip, Boom Boom, Priyoshop, 24tkt, Needs, Nirapod Shop, Play & Win, Daraz, Tiktiki, Shop Up e-loans, Shadhin, Uthao Cash, RapidCash- Quick Online eLoans App, Shahoj Life & lively, e-Shop India and BD Like.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Qcoom / Foster / Qcoom owner Ripon / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

1d | Videos
Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

2d | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

2d | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

6
Picture: Courtesy
Startups

Go Zayaan receives Tk22 crore foreign investment