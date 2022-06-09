BB raises interbank dollar rate to Tk92 Thursday

Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters

The Bangladesh Bank has raised the interbank exchange rate for dollars to Tk92.

The dollar rate was increased by Tk0.5, confirmed Bangladesh Bank's Spokesperson and Executive Director Serajul Islam on Thursday (9 June).

The price surge of dollars comes a day after the central bank reduced the rate to Tk91.50 from Tk92 on Tuesday.

Alongside the hike in exchange rate, the central bank continues selling dollars to commercial banks. It sold $94 million dollars to commercial banks on Thursday at the new rate.

It sold $129 million each to the bank on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Bangladesh Bank has so far sold $6.5 billion to the banks in the current fiscal year.

Besides, the banks on Thursday opened letter of credits (LC) at Tk93 as per a decision taken by the public and private banks' treasury department chiefs at a meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting also decided to fix Tk93 in purchasing dollars from exchange houses

