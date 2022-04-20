BB makes vessel container tracking mandatory

Economy

TBS Report
20 April, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 09:00 pm

Related News

BB makes vessel container tracking mandatory

TBS Report
20 April, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 09:00 pm
File photo
File photo

The Bangladesh Bank has asked the authorised dealer banks to conduct tracking of vessel containers through a tracking system recognised by the competent authorities in a bid to prevent money laundering in the name of export.

The Foreign Exchange Policy Department of the BB issued a circular Wednesday in this connection to ensure the shipment of declared export items.

According to the BB, it has been found that money is arriving even without any shipment, thus creating money laundering scope in the name of export. 

As per the new rule, the banks would ensure whether a shipment has been made or not against the received payment by tracking the containers.

Earlier, the tracking of shipments was mandatory for availing cash incentives against exports executed through transport documents issued by freight forwarders.

A senior BB official said that shipment tracking has been made mandatory under the 'Infrastructure Level Risk Assessment of Guidelines for Prevention of Trade-Based Money Laundering' issued by the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU). 

Bangladesh / Top News

Vessel Tracking / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

9h | Magazine
Photo: Colleced

5 super tasty recipes to try this Ramadan 

9h | Magazine
Best Ramadan food around town

Best Ramadan food around town

10h | Magazine
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

Pay zakat to purify the soul and wealth

9h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

27m | Videos
Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

52m | Videos
Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

1h | Videos
How frequent revisions increase project costs

How frequent revisions increase project costs

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

3
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

4
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

5
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

6
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home