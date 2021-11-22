BB to auction treasury bonds worth Tk15 billion

Economy

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 07:51 pm

The Bangladesh Bank plans to sell two lots of treasury bonds worth Tk15 billion in total in two separate auctions due to be held on Tuesday.

15-year term treasury bonds worth Tk8 billion will be sold at an auction on Tuesday, according to an announcement made on the central bank's website today.

The fixed interest rate for the bonds has been set at 5.65% per annum, maturing for redemption in July 2036.

Apart from this, another 20-year term bond lot worth Tk7 billion will be auctioned separately on the same day.

The coupon rate has been set at 6.07% per annum, maturing in 2041.

Treasury Bonds

