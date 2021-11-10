BB announces cash incentive for four new export sectors

Economy

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 10:03 pm

Related News

BB announces cash incentive for four new export sectors

The central bank’s Foreign Exchange Policy Department issued four different circulars on Wednesday in this regard.

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 10:03 pm
BB announces cash incentive for four new export sectors

The Bangladesh Bank has announced a cash incentive at four percent for four new export sectors.

The central bank's Foreign Exchange Policy Department issued four different circulars on Wednesday in this regard.

The circulars said exports against tea, bi-cycle and its parts, MS steel products and cement sheet, which are produced locally, will get four percent cash incentives in the current financial year.

In addition, another circular for cash incentive was issued against eligible exports from specialised zones (BEZA, BEPZA, Hi-Tech Park Authority) at one percent for the export of all goods.

With this declaration, this year the number of products and industries eligible for cash incentive stands at 43.

Cash incentive will be eligible for export with local value addition of at least 30% for all products.

The circular said that cash incentive along with duty drawback or customs bond facilities would not be applicable for the new four industries.

In all cases, cash incentive will be applicable in accordance with WTO rules for meeting expenses of handling, improvement of products, and transportation cost etc, the circular added.

Officials concerned said to diversify the country's export basket, the government has taken the decision for cash assistance to these four new sectors.

Earlier, The Foreign Exchange Policy Department of the Bangladesh Bank issued instructions regarding this cash assistance for the export sector for 2021-22.

 

 

 

Top News

Bangladesh Bank (BB) / cash incentive / Export sector

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

1h | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

1h | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

1h | Videos
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills

6
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day