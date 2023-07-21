Vegetable prices decline slightly

The prices of vegetables, which increased heavily after Eid-ul-Azha, have fallen Tk5-20 per kg in the last one week.

At markets in the capital including Karwan Bazar and Hatirpool Bazar, the price of korolla (bitter melon) was Tk75 per kg on Friday, which was around Tk90 last week. Both kakrol (spiny gourds) and eggplants sold at Tk60 per kg on the day which were around Tk75 last week.

Mohammad Alim, a vegetable seller in Hatirpool, told TBS, "I bought 5 kg of eggplants at a wholesale rate of Tk350 last week and today (Friday) I bought it for Tk250. The wholesale price of 5 kg of bitter melons was Tk490 last week, which dropped to Tk350 on Friday."

The vegetable prices dropped due to their ample supply in the market, he added.

The price of green chilli also dropped in the retail markets – from Tk350 per kg last week to Tk200-240 on Friday.

Mohammad Majeed, a retailer of Karwan Bazar, said, "The wholesale rate for 5 kg of green chilli was Tk1,500 last week, which has fallen to Tk700 today (Friday)."

Mohammad Sujan, a vegetable seller in Hatirpool area, said, "Today (Friday) I bought about 4.5 maund (180 kg) of vegetables at Tk7,500. A week ago I bought the same amount of vegetables for about Tk10,000."

Local onions sold at Tk65 per kg while potatoes sold at Tk40 per kg in Hatirpool bazar.

Meanwhile, the mill owners have not reduced the price of sugar yet after raising it without the government's approval around a week ago. The retail price of sugar was Tk140 per kg on Friday.

However, in some areas, a one-kg packet of sugar sold at Tk160 on Friday. The Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation's packaged red sugar also sold at Tk160 per kg.

According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh's data, the price of coarse rice has increased by Tk2 per kg within a week. Varieties of coarse rice, like Swarna and Iri, sold at Tk48-50 per kg last week, which currently sell at Tk48-52 per kg.

Cumin price more than doubles in a year

Cumin currently sells at around Tk1,000 per kg, which fluctuated between Tk380-450 last year.

According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, the current price of cumin is Tk950-1,100 per kg in the market, which was Tk800-860 a month ago. In a span of one year the price of cumin has risen by 138.37%.