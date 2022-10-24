TCB to start sugar sales at Tk55 today

TBS Report
24 October, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 09:53 am

TCB to start sugar sales at Tk55 today

TBS Report
24 October, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 09:53 am
File Photo: Pixabay
File Photo: Pixabay

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has decided to start sugar sales at a subsidised rate – Tk55/kg – across the country from today (Monday).

The move comes following drives conducted by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) on Saturday which identified a sugar crisis in the market despite sufficient supply and imports.

In a press release issued on Sunday night, TCB said it will sell sugar at the rate of Tk55/kg in important and populated locations of Dhaka and other districts starting from 1pm today (24 October) to stabilise the sugar market.

However, the press release did not specify or provide details about the sales points.

Apart from TCB family card holders, others as well will be eligible to buy only one kg of sugar at the subsidised rate

