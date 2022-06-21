TCB products to be sold to family cardholders from tomorrow

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 10:31 pm

File photo. Urban areas are already emerging as the new poverty frontier. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has announced it will sell sugar, lentil pulses, and soybean oil at subsidised prices to one crore low-income families for Eid-ul-Azha, starting Wednesday.

TCB cardholders will be able to buy one kilogram of sugar at Tk55, two kilograms of lentils at Tk65 per kilogram and two litres of soybean oil at Tk110 per litre, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

No one other than the cardholder can buy this product.

Though sales will start on Wednesday across the country, products will be sold in Madaripur, Shariatpur, Gopalganj and Munshiganj from 26 June.

Sales in Sylhet have been suspended for the time being due to floods. The sale date will be announced later depending on the flood situation in Sylhet, said Md Humayun Kabir, head of TCB's Dhaka regional office.

TCB was supposed to sell these products to one crore families across the country from 15 May, but the sale of goods was suspended as cards had not been distributed in Dhaka and Barisal.

Commerce Ministry sources said TCB started preparations for the sale of the products on 16 June but it failed to get oil from local traders and postponed the date once again.

 

