Quader urges businesspeople to refrain from making hefty profits

Bazaar

BSS
10 March, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 06:48 pm

Related News

Quader urges businesspeople to refrain from making hefty profits

We urge the businesspeople, who try to create instability in the market targetting the month of Holy Ramadan, to refrain from carrying out any anti-people activities, including market manipulation: Obaidul Quader

BSS
10 March, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 06:48 pm
Quader urges businesspeople to refrain from making hefty profits

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today urged the business community to refrain from doing hefty profits making the people hostage during the month of Holy Ramadan.

"We urge the business community not to be greedy and not to pocket hefty profits making the people hostage during the Holy Ramadan. All must remain alert against illegal hoarding, storage and syndication," said Obaidul Quader at a press conference at his secretariat office here.
He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina does not accept the existence of any anti-people syndicate in the market and she would not also tolerate the syndication.

"We urge the businesspeople, who try to create instability in the market targetting the month of Holy Ramadan, to refrain from carrying out any anti-people activities, including market manipulation," he added.

In the present changing world, activities of a country affect other countries as well, he said, adding that abnormal price hikes of some commodities in the international market due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis has influenced the market globally and consequently, prices of some commodities have also increased in Bangladesh.

"It is a matter of hope that the government of Sheikh Hasina did not remain silent about any issue that creates a problem for the people. She would not sit idle this time also…she would take necessary steps to protect the countrymen," said Quader.

Quader said the government has already intensified the selling of essential commodities in the open market through the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh to bring stability in the market and if necessary, it would be expanded further.

"There is no shortage of essential commodities in the country and there would be no shortfall in supply also during the upcoming Holy Ramadan," he assured the countrymen.
He said despite having enough stocks of essential commodities, some businesspeople create an artificial crisis during Ramadan and other occasions. The government is alert against this dishonest clique, he added.

"We won't allow any dishonest clique to manipulate prices of commodities during the month of Ramadan…the commerce ministry has already taken various steps, including beefing up the market monitoring," he said.

Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / price hike / Ramadan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Switching jobs? Ask yourself these questions first

3h | Pursuit
Human capital might be your most reliable source of retirement income. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Retiring is not necessarily the same as not working

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to effectively find jobs through social media

8h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

Iron curtain comes down on energy

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Heritage archives: Museum of history and inheritance

Heritage archives: Museum of history and inheritance

2h | Videos
Benzema's hat-trick sends Real Madrid to quarters

Benzema's hat-trick sends Real Madrid to quarters

2h | Videos
Greenhouse gas emissions continue despite warnings

Greenhouse gas emissions continue despite warnings

2h | Videos
Former employee exposes Salt Bae's cheating

Former employee exposes Salt Bae's cheating

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market