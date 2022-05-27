Price hike in kitchen markets continues

Bazaar

TBS Report
27 May, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 01:49 pm

Prices of red meat increased by Tk50 per kg

TBS Report
27 May, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 01:49 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The prices of beef, mutton, eggs, pulses and packaged flour have gone up in the market in the last one week.

The price hike was observed while visiting markets in Moghbazar and Rupnagar residential areas of the capital on Friday.

The price of beef and mutton has gone up by Tk50 per kilogram in the last seven days. Beef is being sold at Tk700 rupees per kg and mutton is being sold at Tk1,000 per kg.

Mohammad Sahin, a seller of Sonar Bangla Market, said that beef and mutton had to be bought at higher prices, which is why the price of meat is high.

He also says that only half the amount of meat that used to be sold earlier is being sold now.

"Previously, I used to slaughter three cows on Friday now I only slaughter one", he added.

The price of chicken has remained the same as last week. Shonali chicken costs Tk300 to 310 per kg and domestic chicken is Tk600 per kg.

Price of small grained lentils increased by Tk10 to Tk140 per kg and large lentils are being sold at Tk120 per kg.

The price of eggs has increased in the market. Now, four red eggs are being sold at Tk43.

Mohammad Hossain, an egg seller in Sonar Bangla Market, said that the demand for eggs was high and the supply was low. So, the price was high, he added.

Prices of vegetables have gone up by Tk5-10 per kg in a week. In the market, tomatoes are being sold at Tk80, patal (pointed gourd) is being sold at Tk60, cucumber at Tk60 and chilies at Tk110.

Vegetable seller Noor Alam cited the flood situation in the country as the reason for the rise in prices. He said, "last week I bought 5kg patal for Tk160 in wholesale but now it is Tk200."

Flour prices have risen another notch in the market. At present the price of unpackaged flour at retail level is Tk48 to 52. Even a week ago, unpackaged flour was sold at Tk40 to 46 per kg.

The price of packaged flour was Tk96 to 98 per two kgs which is now being sold at Tk110 to 115.

Abdul Jalil, a seller at Sonar Bangla Market, said prices of pulses and flour had gone up. He is selling 5 litres of bottled oil for Tk985.

Related News

