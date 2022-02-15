Meherpur cabbage growers’ heyday

Mazedul Haque Manik
15 February, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 01:05 pm

Farmers pack and process cabbage at a field in Meherpur. Farmers who produce cabbages in an organic way in the district can export their yields. The photo was taken recently. Photo: TBS
Cabbage farmers in Meherpur are getting good prices for their produce, thanks to exports to different countries, including Malaysia.

Cabbages worth Tk30 crore have been exported from the district this year, exporters say.

In the past, farmers often incurred huge losses due to low prices as production of cabbage remained high during the peak season. Now the situation has changed. Farmers are now getting expected prices in the local market also thanks to exports.

Farmers who are producing cabbages in an organic way are enjoying the export facility.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), farmers have cultivated cabbages in 2,000 hectares of land. So far, cabbages, weighing 2,500 tonnes, from 800 hectares of land have been exported. Farmers are getting Tk20-Tk25 per piece of cabbage. 

Cabbage growers say previously they used to use insecticide multiple times in the cabbage fields. Now, there is no use of insecticide, instead farmers are trying to control pests by natural means. This organic means cuts the cost of pesticide and ensures higher prices of the products abroad as well.

Swapan Kumer Khan, deputy director of Meherpur district DAE, said, "We are putting emphasis on safe vegetable production, by motivating farmers.  If we can ensure export, farmers will tend to be involved in safe vegetable production."   

Shafi Uddin, an organic cabbage grower of Mujibnagar upazila said, "If cabbages were sold in the country, those would have been sold for Tk10,000-20,000, but they earned Tk50,000-Tk60,000 as this vegetable is going abroad.   If the trend of export continues, farmers will get more profit.

Previously, there was no guarantee of getting good price although the growers would  need to spend handsome amounts on fertilizer, insecticide and others to cultivate cabbages, he added.

Exporters say farmers and exporters concerned have to follow some rules and regulations for exports. First of all, the vegetables must be safe. Agriculture officials monitor all the fields to ensure the export criteria. And then they issue certificates as safe after harvesting the produce.

An exporter said the government is providing 20% incentive for exporters to boost safe vegetable export.

Bangladesh mainly exports cabbages and potatoes to Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia and the Philippines. Around Tk30 crore worth of cabbages have so far been exported from Meherpur and exports expect to export another Tk20 crore worth of cabbage by the end of February.

Khwaja Nazimuddin, a representative of Ali Agrotech, an exporter in Dhaka, said, "The demand for our vegetables has been growing in different countries. A huge volume of cabbages and potatoes are going to Malaysia. The whole process – buying vegetables from farmers and reaching those to port – is highly expensive. We are able to bear the expense thanks to government incentives.

"If farmers do not compromise in safe vegetable production and the quality remains the same, the sector will expand further," he added.

Swapan Kumer, DD of Meherpur DAE, said they are providing training to farmers and advising them at the field-level. If the state of export remains unchanged, the production of safe vegetables will continue.

"With this, our agro-economy will reach the peak of prospects," he hoped.

