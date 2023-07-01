Green chilli price surges to Tk1,000 per kg in Brahmanbaria

Bazaar

TBS Report
01 July, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2023, 05:27 pm

Green chilli price surges to Tk1,000 per kg in Brahmanbaria

TBS Report
01 July, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2023, 05:27 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

With an acute shortage of green chillies in the markets of Brahmanbaria, the price of this essential cooking ingredient skyrocketed to Tk1,000 per kg on Saturday (1 July).

In the city's Anandabazar, green chillies were initially being sold at Tk600 per kg on Saturday morning. However, starting from noon, there was a noticeable surge in prices, and they were subsequently sold at Tk800 per kg, marking an increase of Tk200.

However, green chillies are being sold at even higher prices in village markets compared to cities. From this morning, in the markets of Akhaura upazila, the wholesale price of chillies reached Tk800 per kg, while the retail price ranged from Tk900 to Tk1,000 per kg. Besides, chillies were being sold at Tk700 per kg in Nasirnagar upazila of the district.

Expressing frustration, buyers complain that the price of chillies are increasing mainly due to syndicate manipulation and the absence of regular market monitoring. Many buyers are leaving the market without buying chillies after witnessing the soaring prices.  

According to the sellers, the price of chillies has been steadily rising since the day before Eid.

On Saturday afternoon, chillies were out of stock in most of the vegetable shops at Anandabazar. Only a few stores had limited quantities of chillies available for sale.

Hafizur Rahman, who came to Anandabazar to buy chillies, said due to the manipulation of business syndicates, the price of chillies is increasing beyond the purchasing power of common people.

However, Muslim Mia, a vegetable seller in Anandabazar, said due to Eid holidays, the market is not getting products as per demand so there has been a shortage of chillies.

"The scarcity has led to the necessity of purchasing chillies at a higher price, subsequently causing an increase in the retail price," he added.

However, he said the price will come down in the next three to four days. 

Economy / Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Meet Miep: The woman who safeguarded Anne Frank's Diary

Meet Miep: The woman who safeguarded Anne Frank's Diary

23h | Features
As the reserve of coal is dwindling at the Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited, many local workers are living with uncertainty about future livelihoods. Photo credit: Mumit M

As Bangladesh's oldest mine runs out of coal, its miners are running out of luck

3d | Panorama
During the Sunamganj flood last year, Dreamwater provided their filters to flood-affected people. Photo: Courtesy

Dreamwater: Solving the paradox of water crisis in flood-prone Bangladesh

3d | Panorama
Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

4d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabout

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabout

3d | TBS World
Macroeconomy turning around

Macroeconomy turning around

8h | TBS Markets
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

3d | TBS Stories
This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh