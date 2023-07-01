Green chilli price surges to Tk1,000 per kg in Brahmanbaria

With an acute shortage of green chillies in the markets of Brahmanbaria, the price of this essential cooking ingredient skyrocketed to Tk1,000 per kg on Saturday (1 July).

In the city's Anandabazar, green chillies were initially being sold at Tk600 per kg on Saturday morning. However, starting from noon, there was a noticeable surge in prices, and they were subsequently sold at Tk800 per kg, marking an increase of Tk200.

However, green chillies are being sold at even higher prices in village markets compared to cities. From this morning, in the markets of Akhaura upazila, the wholesale price of chillies reached Tk800 per kg, while the retail price ranged from Tk900 to Tk1,000 per kg. Besides, chillies were being sold at Tk700 per kg in Nasirnagar upazila of the district.

Expressing frustration, buyers complain that the price of chillies are increasing mainly due to syndicate manipulation and the absence of regular market monitoring. Many buyers are leaving the market without buying chillies after witnessing the soaring prices.

According to the sellers, the price of chillies has been steadily rising since the day before Eid.

On Saturday afternoon, chillies were out of stock in most of the vegetable shops at Anandabazar. Only a few stores had limited quantities of chillies available for sale.

Hafizur Rahman, who came to Anandabazar to buy chillies, said due to the manipulation of business syndicates, the price of chillies is increasing beyond the purchasing power of common people.

However, Muslim Mia, a vegetable seller in Anandabazar, said due to Eid holidays, the market is not getting products as per demand so there has been a shortage of chillies.

"The scarcity has led to the necessity of purchasing chillies at a higher price, subsequently causing an increase in the retail price," he added.

However, he said the price will come down in the next three to four days.