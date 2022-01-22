The farmers’ market where there is no middlemen

Bazaar

Kazi Moniruzzaman
22 January, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 12:15 pm

Related News

The farmers’ market where there is no middlemen

Farmers sell their produce directly to vegetable wholesalers coming from different parts of the country

Kazi Moniruzzaman
22 January, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 12:15 pm

Usually, middlemen eat into what farmers get as price for their produce by buying them before they can make it to market, thus depriving the growers of a fair price. But Chashi Bazar (farmers' market) in the Zajira upazila of Shariatpur has set a different example.

Here, the farmers do not have to depend on the middlemen to sell their products as they themselves can market their goods and get a fair price.

This is why the market, which started beside the Shariatpur-Dhaka highway in 2008 to ensure fair prices for farmers, is getting increasingly popular among wholesalers across the country.

At present, the daily average transaction at the market is Tk2.5-3 crore. Farmers sell their produce directly to vegetable wholesalers coming from different parts of the country, without any interference from middlemen.

Chashi Bazar market, situated beside the Shariatpur-Dhaka highway, started its journey in 2008 to ensure fair prices for farmers of their produce. The photo was taken recently. Photo: TBS
Chashi Bazar market, situated beside the Shariatpur-Dhaka highway, started its journey in 2008 to ensure fair prices for farmers of their produce. The photo was taken recently. Photo: TBS

As farmers get a fair price selling their products, the transactions have been growing and the area of the market, which started on 32 decimals of land, has expanded to two acres to accommodate more shops. There are at least 120 large and small shops at present.

At present, the market remains busy with the hustle and bustle of wholesalers from Dhaka, Chandpur, Barguna, Khulna, Madaripur, Rajbari, Faridpur, etc from 8am to 7pm every day. They buy vegetables, onion, garlic, ginger, nigella, coriander, etc at an affordable price compared to other nearby markets.

Chashi Bazar market, situated beside the Shariatpur-Dhaka highway, started its journey in 2008 to ensure fair prices for farmers of their produce. The photo was taken recently. Photo: TBS
Chashi Bazar market, situated beside the Shariatpur-Dhaka highway, started its journey in 2008 to ensure fair prices for farmers of their produce. The photo was taken recently. Photo: TBS

At present, the wholesale price of cauliflower is Tk25-30 per kg, bitter gourd Tk42, aubergine Tk28-30, cabbage Tk18-20, gourd Tk50-70, and onion Tk18-20.

Farmers and wholesalers said varieties of vegetables are available in this market at a comparatively lower price, which attracts traders from across the country.

Wholesaler Amjad Hossain from Barisal came to the market to buy vegetables. He said fresh vegetables are available in this market as well as road communication from Barisal is also good so many wholesalers come here.

Chashi Bazar market, situated beside the Shariatpur-Dhaka highway, started its journey in 2008 to ensure fair prices for farmers of their produce. The photo was taken recently. Photo: TBS
Chashi Bazar market, situated beside the Shariatpur-Dhaka highway, started its journey in 2008 to ensure fair prices for farmers of their produce. The photo was taken recently. Photo: TBS

Vegetable trader Imrul Hasan, who came from Dhaka, said there is less hassle in purchasing goods here.

"I buy products worth Tk5-6 lakh per trip. The market is on the side of the road so there is no problem with transportation. Moreover, there is no harassment of extortionists and pickpockets," he added.

However, he said banking facilities are quite important for traders, and the transaction would have been easier if there were any banking facility nearby.

Abdur Razzak, a farmer from Zajira's Kazirhat area, said he did not have to pay any toll to sell crops at the market and could sell products directly to wholesalers.

Chashi Bazar market, situated beside the Shariatpur-Dhaka highway, started its journey in 2008 to ensure fair prices for farmers of their produce. The photo was taken recently. Photo: TBS
Chashi Bazar market, situated beside the Shariatpur-Dhaka highway, started its journey in 2008 to ensure fair prices for farmers of their produce. The photo was taken recently. Photo: TBS

Prince Khan, president of Chashi Bazar Samabaya Samiti Limited, said the association started its journey with 125 farmers. At present, there are 260 members. Each of them pays a monthly fee of Tk25 which is deposited in a bank. This money will be used for income-generating purposes in future.

Besides, a market committee looks after the facilities of the farmer and the development of the market. During a sale, Tk3 is taken from a wholesaler of each product and used for cleaning the market, market development work and to meet various expenses.

Abdul Jalil Madbar, president of the market management committee, said "The market was run through a cooperative society. Land used in the market has been leased. Every year the landowners have to pay Tk5 lakh."

The association provides all kinds of assistance to the farmers to sell their produce, he added.

Chashi Bazar market, situated beside the Shariatpur-Dhaka highway, started its journey in 2008 to ensure fair prices for farmers of their produce. The photo was taken recently. Photo: TBS
Chashi Bazar market, situated beside the Shariatpur-Dhaka highway, started its journey in 2008 to ensure fair prices for farmers of their produce. The photo was taken recently. Photo: TBS

"We are always informed of the amount and price of products sold every day. On average, farmers sell products worth Tk2.5-3 crore every day."

Zajira upazila parishad Chairman Mubarak Ali Sikder said the market has made local farmers economically self-sufficient. Initiatives will be taken to modernise the market by increasing the existing facilities.

Economy / Top News

Chashi Bazar farmers' market / farmers’ market / Chashi Bazar / Shariatpur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The number of ‘ghost workers’ will grow as more of our communication and creative work goes online. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty

How Facebook and Amazon rely on an invisible workforce

2h | Panorama
Numerous graffiti or murals on the Jahangirnagar University are appreciated inside and outside the campus. Photo: Jannatul Tazri Trisha

Jahangirnagar University: 700 acres of graffiti canvas

4h | Panorama
A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

2h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Of birds, books and beyond

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

17h | Videos
School, colleges shut again as virus surges

School, colleges shut again as virus surges

17h | Videos
3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

1d | Videos
Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre