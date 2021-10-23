Export thru Akhaura land port remained normal during the truck strike

Export activities were normal through Akhaura land port during the truck strike over an allegation of extortion slightly hampering the release of goods.

The release of the goods imported from India was slightly hampered as trucks of Brahmanbaria carry those but there was no impact on export activities as goods exported to India are carried by trucks of other districts, said Rajib Uddin Bhuiyan, owner of Shoaib Trade International at the land port.

However, normalcy has returned to the land port as truck owners and workers withdrew their strike on Thursday (21 October) following the administration's assurance of resolving the issue.

Following an allegation of collecting extortion from trucks carrying exported goods to the land port against a locally influential syndicate, the District Truck owners association, on 7 October, wrote to the Brahmanbaria Deputy Commissioner to settle the issue.

Later on 19 October, leaders of the Clearing and Forwarding (C&F) Agents Association had a meeting with truck owners and workers union but failed to resolve the issue. Then, the truckers went on strike from that day and stopped the transportation of goods.

The import activities had been hampered by the strike as trucks of the district halted the transportation of goods. Later on Thursday, truckers withdrew the strike following the administration's assurance of stopping the extortion.

Akhaura land port customs C&F association General Secretary Forkan Ahmed Khalifa said there are no problems now at the land port as the trucker withdrew the strike with the administration's intervention.