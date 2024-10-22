Eggs, imported at lower duty, begin to enter country

Bazaar

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 08:11 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Indian eggs, imported at only 5% duty, have begun to enter the country through Benapole Land Port in Jashore.

"Customs authorities have begun clearing egg consignments imported from India at only 5% duty at the port from 21 October. Previously, the duty on egg imports was 25%," said Benapole Land Port Deputy Director Rashedul Sajib Nazir.

"Importers are taking their eggs from the port after two days. Full cooperation has been extended to the importers throughout this process," he added. 

The government recently reduced the import duty from 25% to 5% in a bid to tackle the soaring prices. This is expected to reduce the price of a dozen eggs at the wholesale level by Tk9. The facility will stay in effect till 15 December.

According to port sources, 2.32 lakh eggs, imported by Hydroland Solutions, were cleared from the port by the customs authority on Monday (21 October).

Hydroland Solutions' owner Ikramul Hasan Sajib said previously importers would need to pay Tk1.83 per egg as import duty, now the amount is Tk0.76.

"It took two extra days to clear the eggs from the port at the lower duty rate set by the government. Today the consignment has been redeemed at 5% duty. Now the price will be lower than before. Each egg is expected to be sold in the market for Tk9," he said.

Customs sources said around 10 lakh eggs have been imported through the Benapole port between 5 and 19 October.

