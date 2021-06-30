Consumers have to pay more for LPG cylinder in July

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 01:34 pm

With this, the price of per kg LPG cylinder for July is Tk74.24, which is now (June) Tk70.17

Propane and Butane are the two components of LPG, which Bangladesh imports from the international market. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
The retail price of 12kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), provided by private operators, has been increased by Tk49 to Tk891 for the month of July.

At present, the price of per 12kg LPG cylinder stands at Tk842, which was adjusted for the month of June.

"With this, the price of per kg LPG cylinder for July is Tk74.24, which is now (June) Tk70.17," said Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (Berc) chairman Abdul Jalil in a press conference on Wednesday while announcing the LPG tariff order for the month of July.

On the other hand, per litre auto gas price has been re-fixed to Tk44 from Tk41.74 in June. 

The retail price of state-owned LP Gas Limited, however, has not changed as the cost of raw materials needed for production remains the same. Therefore, the price of state-owned 12.5 kg LPG will remain at Tk591.

BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil said, "The consumer price adjustment was made based on the price of LPG raw material (Propane and Butane) in the world market. The new rates will be effective from the beginning of June". 

Among others, Berc member Maqbool E-Elahi Chowdhury, Mohammad Abu Faruk, Bazlur Rahman, Secretary Rubina Ferdous, Deputy Director Kamruzzaman and others were present at the press conference.

Earlier, private operators in the country used to set their own prices but on 12 April Berc for the first time set the price of public and private LPG, stating that the commission would adjust the retail price of LPG based on Saudi CP of Propane and Butane.

It was then said that the commission will adjust the retail price of the LP Gas based on the Saudi CP of Propane and Butane.

However, the LPG Operators Association of Bangladesh (LOAB) has been objecting from the beginning about such price adjustments.

Therefore, little implication of this tariff order has been noticed across the country.  

