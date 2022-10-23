One lakh tonnes of sugar to be imported soon: BB

The government will import 1,00,000 lakh tonnes of sugar soon in a move to tame the price hike of the daily essential.

In a notification Sunday (23 October), the Bangladesh Bank made the announcement.

The central bank also claimed that there is no shortage in sugar supply this year compared to last year.

The notification also stated that the sugar market can be stabilised through proper monitoring.

In the latest price surge of daily essentials, sugar reached Tk105-Tk110 per kg in Dhaka as traders cited a supply shortage for at least one week.