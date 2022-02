The Trustee Committee of 'Vanguard AML Rupali Bank Balanced Fund has approved the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December.

Also, the committee declared a 10% cash dividend for the corresponding period, reads a press release.

As of 31 December last year, the fund has generated Earning Per Unit Tk1.30 and the Net Asset Value at market price for Tk11.96 per unit and at cost price for Tk11.30 per unit.