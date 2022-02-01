Union Bank introduces 6 modern and technology-based services

Union Bank Limited introduced six modern and technology-based services.

The six services are Mudaraba Femina Deposit Scheme (Nisa), Mudaraba Senior Citizen Deposit Scheme (Ehsan), Mudaraba Waleda Monthly Profit Scheme (Maa), Mudaraba Lifestyle Deposit Scheme (Sohoj), Welcome Cheque Book and Visa Card.

ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director of Union Bank Limited inaugurated the services as the chief guest with maintaining health rules.

Adviser of the bank Quazi Osman Ali, additional managing director Md Habibur Rahman, deputy managing director Hasan Iqbal and Md Nazrul Islam and SEVP Golam Mostafa were present as special guests.

Besides, head of divisions of head office and branch managers of the bank were also present at the ceremony.