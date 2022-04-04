Union Bank celebrates 10th founding anniversary 

Union Bank Limited has stepped into the 10th year.

A programme was held in its Head Office in the capital's Gulshan area to celebrate the founding anniversary, reads a press release.

Union Bank Managing Director ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury inaugurated the programme by cutting the ribbon as the chief guest.

Additional Managing Director Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Directors Hasan Iqbal, Nazrul Islam and SEVP Golam Mostafa, Abdul Kader were present as special guests.

Besides, Head of Divisionals of Head Office were present at the ceremony.

In this regard, a prayer was also organised.