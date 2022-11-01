UCB-trained entrepreneurs given loan cheques by BB governor

Photo: Courtesy

New entrepreneurs trained by United Commercial Bank Ltd under the Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP) of Bangladesh Bank (BB) were given cheques as token of disbursement of loan by Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor, Bangladesh Bank.

Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor, Bangladesh Bank and Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO, United Commercial Bank Ltd were also present while handing out the cheques in a conference arranged by the Bangladesh Bank, said a press release.

Md Ekhlasur Rahman, executive project director of the SEIP project, Md Shah Alam Bhuiyan, deputy managing director, UCB, Md Mohsinur Rahman, SVP and head of SME, UCB and other senior officials from BB were also present at the event.