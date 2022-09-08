UCB launches outreach leadership intervention

Photo: Courtesy

United Commercial Bank (UCB) has organised a series of outreach leadership intervention "Bold: Drive the Thrive," designed for all the head of branches of the bank.

The last session was inaugurated by Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of UCB where he shared his vision of creating a winning culture within the organisation.

N Mustafa Tarek, deputy managing director, Masud Rayhan, head of Learning and Development Centre, along with other L&D Officials of UCB were present during the session.