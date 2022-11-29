UCB gets Mastercard excellence award

Photo: Courtesy

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) recently received an award for excellence in the category of "Mastercard Contactless (Acquiring)" in the 'Mastercard Excellence Awards 2022'.

ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, deputy managing director and company secretary, and Md Abdullah Al Mamoon, deputy managing director received the award on behalf of UCB, said a press release.

The award ceremony was attended by Tipu Munshi, MP, minister, Ministry of Commerce, as chief guest, Md Khurshid Alam, executive director, Bangladesh Bank as the guest of honour; Vikas Varma, chief operating officer, South Asia, Mastercard and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager, Bangladesh, Mastercard along with the senior officials from United Commercial Bank Limited and Mastercard.