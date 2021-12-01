Transactions through MFS, cards increases in September

Transactions through mobile financial services (MFS) in September rose by Tk2,911 crore or 4.67% compared to that in August.

Transactions amounted to Tk65,141 crore in September. The figure was Tk62,230 the previous month, according to the recent data published by the Bangladesh Bank.

Meanwhile, the number of active MFS users has also seen substantial growth during this period.

Over 21 lakh new accounts were created this within the span of just 30 days.

The total number of MFS accounts in the country, as of September, stood at 10.64 crore (without the data collected from Nagad).

As per central bank data, the amount of MFS "cash-in" was Tk19,777 crore in September, while "cash-out" was Tk16,794 crore, while users spent Tk2,936 crore to buy products.

Besides, the use of various cards has also increased in September.

Transactions through debit, credit, and pre-paid cards were recorded at Tk24,560 crore in September – a rise of Tk2,408 crore (2.44%) from August.

Debit card transactions stood at Tk22,522 crore in September from August's Tk20,934 crore.

Besides, credit card transactions in September stood at Tk1,839 crore. The figure was Tk1,678 crore in August.

