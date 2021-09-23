Tk19 crore reportedly missing from Union Bank’s vault

Banking

TBS Report
23 September, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 12:30 pm

Related News

Tk19 crore reportedly missing from Union Bank’s vault

During a regular visit on Monday, a team of Bangladesh Bank opened the vault and found a big discrepancy between the documents and the money kept in the bank’s vault

TBS Report
23 September, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 12:30 pm
Union Bank logo
Union Bank logo
Union Bank logo
Union Bank logo

A total amount of Tk19 crore has reportedly gone missing from the vault of the Union Bank's Gulshan branch.

During a regular visit on Monday, a team of Bangladesh Bank opened the vault and found a big discrepancy between the documents and the money kept in the bank's vault.

According to the branch documents, there is Tk31 crore in the vault. But the inspection team found Tk12 crore, said a central bank source.

The branch officials could not give any answer to the central bank inspection team about the remaining deficit of Tk19 crore.

ABM Mokammel Chowdhury, managing director of the bank did not receive call, when attempts were made to contact with him over phone.

However, Ali Hossain Bhuiyan, company secretary of Union Bank said to The Business Standard that, there was not such incident of inconsistency in the bank's vault.

However, he did not make any comment about inspection and visit of central bank's team.

Vault is bank's safe place for deposited money. According to rules, law enforcers have to be informed, if there is any disparity of money in the vault.

The bank did not file any complaint to law enforcers till now.

Sirajul Islam, spokesperson and executive director of Bangladesh Bank said to The Business Standard that every year Bangladesh Bank's team visit country's scheduled banks. But he has no information about Union Bank incident.

"However, if any such incident occurs, action will be taken in accordance with the rules and regulations."

It is to be noted that the Union Bank, which is in various crisis, is relying on the deposits of government institutions. At the end of last year, the bank's deposits were Tk17,271 crore, of which various government institutions had Tk4,127 crore.

Top News

Union Bank / Bangladesh Bank / Money missing / Vault

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

1d | Videos
North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

1d | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

1d | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly