Think about pros and cons before moving to cloud banking

Banks must assess the opportunities and challenges properly before moving to cloud computing, said Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Ahmed Jamal.

"Cloud computing is not only a technology, rather it is a totally different way to see computing," he said at a roundtable titled '"Adoption of Cloud Computing in Banks: Opportunities and Challenges" in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Ahmed Jamal said the cloud computing model provides access to a delocalised, easily accessible, on-demand set of shared computing resources which can be quickly acquired and released.

"The organisation can use a variable workload while maintaining a minimal impact on operations. Clients can typically access this set of resources using a pay-per-use model. In it, the service vendor commits to provide certain protections through a service level agreement," he noted.

Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) Associate Professor and Director (Research, Development and Consultancy) Ashraf Al Mamun delivered the welcome address, as BIBM Director General Md Akhtaruzzaman chaired the occasion.

A research paper by BIBM Associate Professor Md Mahbubur Rahman Alam was presented at the roundtable. Other members of the research team were BIBM Assistant Professor Md Foysal Hasan and Bangladesh Bank System Analyst (Joint Director) SM Tofayel Ahmad.

Barkat-e-Khuda, Dr Muzaffer Ahmad Chair professor of BIBM and former professor of Dhaka University; Debdulal Roy, executive director (Programming) of the Bangladesh Bank; Shyamol Boran Das, deputy managing director and chief information manager of Meghna Bank, also joined the event.