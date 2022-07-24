Standard Chartered wins Asiamoney award for 6th consecutive time 

TBS Report 
24 July, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 02:33 pm

Standard Chartered wins Asiamoney award for 6th consecutive time 

TBS Report 
24 July, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 02:33 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has won the title of "Best International Bank" in Bangladesh at the Asiamoney Best Bank Awards 2022. 

Standard Chartered Bangladesh was recognised for its focus on sustainability, driving economic empowerment and greater financial inclusion, and for demonstrating a continued commitment to powering economic and social growth, reads an official press release.

This achievement marks Standard Chartered's sixth consecutive win in this category at the Asiamoney Best Bank Awards.

The bank was lauded for championing sustainability and green solutions, through the introduction of the market's first carbon-neutral SMART Card; the issuance of the first green bond and the first green zero-coupon bond; and by pioneering the country's first-ever sustainable trade finance transaction. 

To boost participation, Standard Chartered Bangladesh provided skills development for youth and returnee migrants; empowered women entrepreneurs; introduced a unique Sadaqah account for Saadiq Islamic banking clients; and delivered wide-ranging community support initiatives to address the impact of Covid-19 on vulnerable and at-risk communities.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "This achievement is testament to how, despite the challenges of the past year, we have continued to push boundaries for our clients and have marshalled our strength and resilience to support our communities.  

"I am thankful to our clients, regulators, communities, and other all stakeholders for placing their trust in us over the years. My sincerest gratitude to all the members of the Standard Chartered family, whose courage, determination, and ability allow us to consistently make bold moves and take a stand for the communities we serve."

Standard Chartered is the only multinational universal Bank in Bangladesh, with over 117 years of uninterrupted presence in the nation. 

The Bank has been a committed partner in the progress of Bangladesh, facilitating major investments in power, energy, transportation, and urban development. 

The Bank accounted for a major share of all export and import financing, respectively, last year, as well as power generation financing and SME lending by foreign banks. 
At the same time, the Bank commands a leading position in the retail finance space. Standard Chartered's commitment to support Bangladesh's continued journey of prosperity even in the face of a global pandemic saw the bank secure 30 major international awards in 2021.

Established in 1989, Asiamoney, is a financial publication focused on publishing content related to business and finance. 

Asiamoney provides stakeholders with relevant insights, reports, and analyses. 

It is part of global media group Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC. 

Earlier this year, Standard Chartered Bangladesh was named "Market Leader for Trade Finance" as part of the 2022 Euromoney Trade Finance Survey and the 2022 Asiamoney Trade Finance Survey.

