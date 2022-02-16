Standard Bank Training Institute launches workshop

Standard Bank Training Institute has launched a virtual workshop on "Self-Assessment Report and Independent Testing Procedure".

Md Touhidul Alam Khan, additional managing director, CRO and CAMLCO of the bank, has inaugurated the training, said a press release.

Afroza Khatoon, VP, head of AML and CFT Division, conducted the session and Mohammad Amzad Hossain Fakir, faculty of the Training Institute, coordinated the workshop.

Along with all Branch Managers and BAMLCOs, a total of 210 participants virtually attended the workshop.